Loudspeaker use at religious places questioned

Contending that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had not done enough to prevent noise pollution by religious places, BJP leader Y.A. Narayanaswamy said the government did not even have the data on permission sought by religious places to install loudspeakers.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that several countries, including Indonesia, The Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, and Nigeria, had banned the use of loudspeakers at religious places.

“The use of loudspeakers from around 4 a.m. is causing inconvenience to children and the sick. Though an official order prohibits the use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the rule is being violated,” he said, adding that he was not speaking against any religion in particular. “There are directions from the Supreme Court in this respect too,” he said.

The MLC also said the government had issued notice to 12 religious institutions after he submitted the question, asking about the action taken on the violations. “These notices have not been answered yet.”

Minister for Environment, Ecology and Tourism Anand Singh defended the department and said it had taken action as far as possible. “This is happening from the past and it is difficult for the board alone to take action. The department had also asked the police if they would take action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Narayanaswamy said the government did not even have figures on religious institutions that have installed loudspeakers. The Minister said it was up to the Home Ministry to check the details.