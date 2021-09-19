Cable operators warned against telecasting undesirable programmes

Steps will be taken to get licence of violators cancelled, says Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has warned local cable operators against telecasting any undesirable programmes that hurt peace and tranquillity or religious sentiments.

Chairing a review committee meeting of the Local Cable Network Monitoring Committee in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that stringent action will be taken against such cable operators who violated the guidelines. And, also steps will be taken to recommend cancellation of their licence.

The Deputy Commissioner also ordered the cable channel operators not to discontinue free channel service being provided to customers on the expiry of their subscription.

He said that customers can file their complaints or grievances at the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Information Department and also at the tahsildar’s office.

Emphasising the need for ensuring adherence to rules, he asked the operators to keep a tab on channels being telecast and also alert the local administration in case of suspicious content or fake videos being uploaded. “News should not provoke people to revolt against anyone or the system. Cable operators have to compulsorily display Free-to-Air channels in the interest of customers,” he said.

President of Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) Ganapati Gangolli requested the district administration to keep a vigil over YouTube channels some of which were creating nuisance in society.

Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant referred to a complaint by Star India Company which had sought action against Tahir Cable Network for violating rules. Action against the cable network has been taken, he said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Information and Public Relations Officer Manjunath Dollin and others participated in the meeting.