Lokayukta raids two officials in Bidar district

April 24, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption wing of the Lokayukta raided the offices and property belonging to two officials and unearthed illegal assets in Bidar district on Monday.

The Lokayukta team raided the offices and the residences of Basavakalyan Deputy Tahsildar Vijaykumar Swami and Minor Irrigation Executive Engineer Suresh Medha.

The team conducted a search on Deputy Tahsildar Vijaykumar Swamy’s office at Mudabi and a garage and his residence in Bidar city.

The team also raided the residences of Suresh Medha at Anand Nagar and Guru Nagar locality in Bidar. The team conducted a search on his Minor Irrigation office at Naubad.

The Lokayukta team was led by Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) A.R. Kurnool and Deputy Superintendent of Police N.M. Olekar during the raid and search.

