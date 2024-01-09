Lokayukta raids six govt. officials in Bengaluru and Ramanagara, unearths assets worth over ₹51 crore

January 09, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta police conducted search and seizure operations on 35 premises linked to six government officials, four posted in Bengaluru and two in the neighbouring Ramanagara district, on Tuesday and unearthed assets worth over ₹51 crore.

Officials of Public Works Department (PWD), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. (KRIDL), and a gram panchayat member were raided on Tuesday. Based on source based information and preliminary inquiry, the Lokayukta police had registered Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases against these officials.

H.S. Suresh, member, Chennenahalli Grama Panchayat, Tavarekere, Bengaluru South taluk, had the most assets among those raided on Tuesday. The Lokayukta police discovered documents for 16 sites, one house, and 7.6 acres of agricultural land worth ₹21.27 crore vehicles and ornaments worth around ₹2 crore each, taking the total worth of his assets to ₹25.58 crore.

Raids on D.M. Padmanabha, panchayat development officer, Devanahalli Gram Panchayat, led to documents related to 8.18 acres of agricultural land, a house, and an industrial shed being uncovered apart from other movable assets worth about ₹5.9 crore.

Raids against M.L. Nagaraju, chief general manager, Bescom, in the city and Kudligi, Ballari where he hails from, uncovered documents related to nine sites, three houses, commercial establishments, and agricultural land at four different locations worth about ₹6.3 crore.

The other officials raided include N. Satish Babu, Superintendent Engineer, PWD Building, K.R. Circle, whose assets discovered were valued at ₹4.5 crore; Syed Muneer Ahmed, assistant executive engineer, KRIDL, Ramanagara, whose assets discovered were valued at ₹5.4 crore, and Manjesh B., member secretary and joint director of Town and Country Planning, Anekal Planning Authority, whose assets discovered were valued at ₹3.18 crore.