March 27, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Bengaluru

Anti-corruption agency Lokayukta on Wednesday raided 60 places linked to13 State Government officials across Karnataka, official sources said.

The raids are underway at Bengaluru, Bidar, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysuru and Vijayapura districts.

Nearly 130 Lokayukta sleuths including 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and 25 police inspectors are involved in the raids.