GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA searching multiple locations in Tirthahalli in connection with blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

Officials of the central agency reached the town early in the morning on March 27

March 27, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The Rameshwaram Cafe at Brookefield in Bengaluru was the site of a blast on March 1, 2024.

The Rameshwaram Cafe at Brookefield in Bengaluru was the site of a blast on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shreyas H S

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) are searching multiple locations in Tirthahalli, Shivamogga district of Karnataka in connection with the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Officials of the central agency reached the town early in the morning on March 27. The local police officials are assisting the NIA in their operation.

The preliminary investigation into the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru suggested similarities with the cooker blast in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022. Mohamed Shariq, a native of Tirthahalli, and his associates were arrested for the blast in Mangaluru.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.