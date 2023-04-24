Lokayukta raids 34 premises linked to eight officials

April 24, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta police conducted raids against eight government officials on 34 premises linked to them in six districts - Bengaluru, Ballari, Bidar, Chitradugra, Davangere, and Kolar - on Monday.

The raids were still underway till late into the night and is expected to conclude only on Tuesday. Acting on source reports, the Lokayukta police conducted a preliminary inquiry, registered disproportionate assets (DA) cases against these eight officers and raided them simultaneously.

One of the largest recovery of cash was made from the residence of Gangadharaiah K.L., Assistant Director, Town Planning, Yelahanka Zone, BBMP. The Lokayukta police recovered ₹1,47,16,000, USD 10,298, Dubai Dirham 1180, and Egypt Pound 35 from the premises linked to him. The police also found thathe owned 14 flats in and around Yelahanka.

The other officers raided have been identified as T. Hanumantharaya, Assistant Executive Engineer, Storm Water Drains division, Bommanahalli Zone, BBMP; Hussain Saab, Executive Engineer, Gescom, Ballari; Suresh Meda, Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, Bidar; Vijayakumara Swamy, Deputy Tahsildar, Mudabi Nadakacheri, Basavakalyan, Bidar; I.M. Nagaraj, DCF (retd); N.J. Nagaraj, Tahsildar, Holalkere taluk, and Venkateshappa, Executive Officer, Banagrpet Taluk Office, Kolar.

The police said that a huge cache of incriminating documents relating to the assets of these individual officers has been recovered during the raids, apart from cash, gold jewellery and silver articles.