HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta catches two staff members of Education Department

August 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta Police on Thursday caught two employees, including a section officer in the office of Deputy Director of Pre University Education, while they were accepting bribe for clearing a pension file in Dharwad.

The raid was conducted by the Lokayukta Police based on a complaint filed by the former in-charge principal of the Government PU College of Yaliwal in Kundgol taluk, Subhas Krishnappa Chouraddi.

Mr. Chouraddi was reportedly asked to pay bribe for getting his pension file cleared.

Carrying out the raid, Lokayukta Police Inspector K.B. Banne and P.S. Hiremath and staff caught Section Officer Durgadas Masuti and FDA Nagaraj Hugar while they were accepting ₹15,000 bribe.

The two have been arrested and further investigation is on, a press release from the Lokayukta Office in Dharwad said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.