Live telecast of Gruha Lakshmi inauguration today

August 29, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As the stage is set for the inauguration of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for extending financial assistance of ₹2,000 to a female head of a family, the Dharwad district administration has made arrangements at 243 places for watching the live coverage of the launch.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district Gurudatta Hegde, of the 4,04,483 PDS card holders in the district, 3,40,199 women (84%) have registered for the scheme.

The scheme is scheduled to be inaugurated in Mysuru by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. The inauguration will be through video conference. For the purpose, arrangements have been made at Hebballi Gram Panchayat Hall and Hurakadli Ajjanavar Kalyana Kendra in Navalgund town. And, beneficiaries will have a chance to interact with the Chief Minister, the release said.

This apart, at 98 places in various wards of Hubballi Dharwad and at 145 gram panchayat halls in Dharwad district, arrangements have been made for watching the live telecast.

Television sets and LED screens and projectors have been installed at a total of 243 places in the district to allow the public to watch the programme, Mr. Hegde has said.

