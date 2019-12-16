Lessons on Tipu Sultan: panel has not given report to Govt, says Education Minister

An expert panel set up by the BJP government in Karnataka to look into the issue of removing or retaining chapters on Tipu Sultan, the 18th century Mysuru ruler, from school textbooks has not yet submitted its report to the government, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said on Monday.

Replying to a question on the issue, Mr. Kumar said that the “principal secretary of the department has informed me that the expert panel has not submitted its report till now”.

A final decision on the matter would be taken based on the recommendations of the panel and after discussions with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Kumar said.

A certain section of the media reported that the committee, comprising historians and academicians, submitted its report to the Government on December 9. The committee submitted two reports — one for primary classes and another for class 10 — to officials of the Karnataka Textbook Society.

On conducting public examinations for seventh standard students, he said the intention was to provide confidence for students. “It will help students in preparing for Class 10 examinations. However, some private school managements have raised objections. The intention of the government was not to fail any students in the 7th standard by conducting the text. No students will be failed in the Class seven by conducting the public examination,” he assured.

A final decision would be taken soon after consultations with the Chief Minister, he said.