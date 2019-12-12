Karnataka

Leopardess found electroucted in H.D. Kote taluk

A leopardess has been electrocuted at Jeeyara village in Antharasanthe range of H.D. Kote taluk.

The incident came to light when the villagers found the carcass of the animal with electric wires in its mouth.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth Kumar said the animal was aged four to five years.

The forest authorities shifted the animal for post-mortem.

According to officials, the leopardess could have ventured out of the forest in search for food.

The Forest Department is investigating how it came into contact with the electrical cables.

