Legislative Council polls: 19 candidates in the fray for North East Graduates’ constituency

The constituency has 1.56 lakh electors after the revision

Published - May 20, 2024 11:51 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Independent candidate N. Pratap Reddy submitting his nomination papers for the North East Graduates’ constituency in Kalaburagi.

A file photo of Independent candidate N. Pratap Reddy submitting his nomination papers for the North East Graduates’ constituency in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With seven candidates withdrawing their nomination papers, the North East Graduates’ constituency is set to see a contest between 19 candidates for the Legislative Council polls.

Independent candidates N. Shailaja Reddy, Satishkumar Ramamurthy, Satishkumar Ambruth, Sainath Nageshwar, Sunil Hydrappa, Suresh Davidappa, and Suresh Rajashekharappa withdrew their nomination papers on Monday, the last day for it.

The BJP candidate Amarnath Patil, the Congress candidate Chandrashekhar Basavaraj, and Independent candidate N. Prathap Reddy are among the major contenders in the constituency.

The notification for the election to the constituency was issued this May 9, and 41 nomination papers were submitted for it till May 16. The nomination papers of 26 candidates were valid and the papers of three were rejected. Seven withdrew their nomination papers on Monday leaving 19 in the fray. The elections will be held on June 3.  

As per the final electoral roll released by the Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division), the North East Graduates’ constituency has 1,56,623 voters (99,121 males, 57,483 females, and 19 others).

In a media note released on Monday, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, who was also the Returning Officer for the constituency, said that the electoral roll can be viewed at https://www.rcgulbarga.gov.in.

