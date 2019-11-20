Left-wing organisations stage protest against JNU fee hike

Condemning the fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the “police atrocities” against the students opposing the hike, representatives of left and progressive organisations staged a demonstration outside the district administrative office here on Wednesday.

The agitating activists raised slogans against the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing them of implementing anti-people education policies.

“Offering affordable education to children of this country is the responsibility of the State. It cannot escape from its duty. Instead of strengthening the public education system, the Union government is making all efforts to privatise it, particularly the higher education. The fee hike in JNU is a part of this larger conspiracy,” K. Neela, vice president of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane, said during the protest.

“JNU is a premier higher education hub and it is India’s pride. It is an internationally acclaimed higher education institution that is known for its quality education across disciplines. It is producing rationalists and social scientists that could significantly contribute to nation-building. BJP-led Union government is targeting JNU and wants its closure as the premier institute is producing intellectuals who question the flawed and anti-people policies of the government,” Maruti Ghokale, a Dalit leader said.

Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the office of Deputy Commissioner.

Their demands included the withdrawal of fee hike proposal in JNU, taking measures to make higher education affordable to ordinary citizens, making policy-modification to realise free and universal education system in the country, taking legal actions against the police officers who unleashed atrocities on agitating students in JNU and releasing arrested students immediately and unconditionally.

Student leader Rajendra Rajwal and Sneha Kattimani, left scholar R.K. Hudgi, activist Vittal Chikani others were present.