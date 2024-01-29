GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Laxman Savadi denies plans of quitting the Congress

What is wrong in leaders of different parties working together, asks the former Deputy Chief Minister after arriving with a BJP MP and a former MLA for a DCCB meeting in Belagavi

January 29, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Laxman Savadi earlier quit the BJP to join the Congress

Laxman Savadi earlier quit the BJP to join the Congress | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Congress MLA Laxman Savadi has denied that he is planning to quit the Congress to join the BJP.

The former Deputy Chief Minister was speaking to reporters before a meeting of the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) in Belagavi on Monday.

He had arrived for the meeting in the same car as BJP MP Anna Saheb Jolle and the former MLA Mahantesh Dodagoudar.

Earlier, the three leaders had lunch at Mr. Savadi’s house in Sadashiv Nagar in Belagavi.

He said that the DCCB is a non-political institution and that there is nothing wrong in leaders of different parties working together in cooperative institutions.

Mr. Savadi said that there are no plans of him changing parties. To a query about a BJP senior leader having formed a team of leaders to bring back Mr. Savadi to the BJP, he said that he has no idea about any such development.

Asked about B.S. Yediyurappa’s statement that he will react to the development after getting to know what is in Mr. Savadi’s mind, he clarified that “only I know and God knows what is in my mind.”

About him meeting Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar after the exit of Jagadish Shettar from the Congress, Mr. Savadi said that there is nothing wrong in meeting the State Congress chief.

“He is like our Yajamana. What is wrong in meeting him. Anyway, I met him to seek support for all the pending irrigation projects in my constituency,” he said.

