Lawmakers take on each other at meeting

Much to the embarrassment of Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar and Davangere district in charge Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Lok Sabha member G.M. Siddeshwar and Madal Virupakshappa, MLA, both of BJP, got into a fight during a COVID-19 review meeting in Davangere on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Mr. Virupakshappa sought free supply of purified drinking water to villages. Mr. Siddheshwar objected to this and asked whether he (Mr. Virupakshappa) would bring money from his “father’s house” for the purpose.

An angry Mr. Virupakshappa posed the same question to Mr. Siddeshwar, leading to exchanges. The two lawmakers reportedly used foul language against each other as Dr. Sudhakar and Mr. Basavaraj watched in embarrassment. Finally, Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi and Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya managed to pacify the elected representatives.