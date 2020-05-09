Karnataka

Lawmakers take on each other at meeting

Much to the embarrassment of Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar and Davangere district in charge Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Lok Sabha member G.M. Siddeshwar and Madal Virupakshappa, MLA, both of BJP, got into a fight during a COVID-19 review meeting in Davangere on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Mr. Virupakshappa sought free supply of purified drinking water to villages. Mr. Siddheshwar objected to this and asked whether he (Mr. Virupakshappa) would bring money from his “father’s house” for the purpose.

An angry Mr. Virupakshappa posed the same question to Mr. Siddeshwar, leading to exchanges. The two lawmakers reportedly used foul language against each other as Dr. Sudhakar and Mr. Basavaraj watched in embarrassment. Finally, Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi and Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya managed to pacify the elected representatives.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:31:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/lawmakers-take-on-each-other-at-meeting-to-fight-covid-19/article31547038.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY