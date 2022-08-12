Last rites conducted with police honours

The last rites of renowned singer Shimoga Subbanna, 83, who passed away on Thursday night after he suffered a cardiac arrest, was held in the city on Friday. He was accorded police honours by the State government.

His mortal remains were kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra for the public and dignitaries to pay their last respects earlier in the day. Several artistes, singers and poets, common listeners who liked his songs queued up and caught a last glimpse of the departed singer. Many sang his songs and paid their homage to him.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, both from Shivamogga, were among several dignitaries who paid their respects.