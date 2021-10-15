Karnataka

Last date for registration of voters

The last date for receipt of applications for registration in the electoral rolls for Karnataka South Graduates’ constituency is November 6.

A note from the office of the Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, who is also the Electoral Registration Officer, Karnataka South Graduates’ constituency, said all the persons entitled to be registeredshould send their applications in application form No. 18 appended to the Registration of Electors Rules 1960.

The details are also available on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, at www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in

The constituency covers four districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Mandya.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 7:24:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/last-date-for-registration-of-voters/article37008401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY