Land Revenue Act will be amended in a month, says Minister

‘Once the amendment comes into effect, land conversion will be simple and faster’

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said that the Land Revenue Act will be amended within a month for simplifying the process to convert land from agriculture use to non-agriculture purpose.

“At present, one has to pass through many hurdles for conversion of land from agriculture use to non-agriculture purpose. We will amend the Land Revenue Act within a month to simplify the process. Once the amendment comes into effect, land conversion will be simple and faster,” the Minister said, during his interaction with media persons at Wadgaon (D) in Aurad taluk of Bidar district on Friday.

He was there to participate in his village stay programme.

The Minister said that the Deputy Commissioners were given two weeks time to clear all the pending files in the revenue offices.

“No file should get delayed in disposal at revenue offices. The Deputy Commissioners have been given two weeks time to dispose them of. People have been running from pillar to post at revenue offices for the last 70 years. Now, the Revenue Department will go to people’s doorsteps to do their work,” Mr. Ashok said and added that Deputy Commissioners have been directed to pay a visit to a taluk office every Saturday for two hours and attend to people’s grievances there.

As Mr. Ashok arrived in the village along with Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan and other people’s representatives and officers, he was offered a grand welcome. After he offered puja at the Veerabhadreshwara Temple, he was taken in a grand cultural procession where Lambani women performed traditional dances to the tune of drum beats.

Later, Mr. Ashok addressed a public meeting. Responding to Mr. Chauhan’s request, he announced a grant of ₹1 crore for the development of Wadgaon (D).

“Earlier, Deputy Commissioners used to visit villages very rarely. Now, they are visiting and staying in villages. They are now better aware of people’s problems. During their village stay programmes, they are addressing people’s problems and trying to resolve civic grievances on the spot,” Mr. Ashok said and asked the officers to work honestly and respond quickly to people’s problems.