Land losers to take out march

Congress leader R.M. Manjunath Gowda is taking out a three-day march with people who parted with their land for Sharavathi and other projects seeking proper compensation on Sunday.

Former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa will flag off the march at Kallukoppa village in Tirthahalli taluk. Many senior Congress leaders and hundreds of people, who lost their land over the decades, are expected to join the march.

Mr. Manjunath Gowda, on Friday, told media that over 25,000 families lost their land for the Sharavathi project. Despite struggles over the years, they have not got compensatory land.

The efforts to grant them land after converting forest land had been stayed by a court order. The State government and Centre should resolve the issue and help the land losers, he said.

On the first day, the protesters will reach Kannangi and on the second day, they will stay at Balagaru. On the last day, they will reach Tirthahalli, where the march will end.