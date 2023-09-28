Lahar Singh tries to meet Tamil Nadu CM on Cauvery issue

September 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP leader from Karnataka and Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya made an effort to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by camping in Chennai for two days with an intention to convince him about the need to resolve the row over sharing of Cauvery river water through mutual dialogue. However, the MP returned to Bengaluru on Thursday as he could not meet the Tamil Nadu CM.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on his arrival, Mr. Lahar Singh said: “Though I could not meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, my interactions with senior DMK MPs and Tamil Nadu leaders were extremely positive and they were receptive to the suggestions I made and appeared positive that discussions between Karnataka and T.N. government will provide a solution.”

Mr. Singh said he wanted to apprise Mr. Stalin about the looming drinking water crisis in Bengaluru, drought situation in Karnataka and urge him to consider the issue as a humanitarian crisis and not a regional conflict.

He said he was hopeful that an amicable solution to the crisis can be found if the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu meet and hold discussions.

Hails Gowda’ situation

Mr. Singh hailed the suggestion of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda that out of court settlement was the best way forward. Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu must meet and discuss the matter to find a solution, he said.

He said, in the interest of Karnataka’s farmers and Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should make efforts and reach out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and hold discussions to find a solution.