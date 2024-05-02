Lad claims Joshi insulted Kannadigas by inviting Shinde for poll campaigning

May 02, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

By inviting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has opposed the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, for his election campaign, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has insulted Kannadigas and Karnataka, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has claimed.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Lad said that Mr. Joshi is answerable to the people of region for his act of inviting Mr. Shinde for his election campaign.

Mr. Shinde had been opposing the projects of the State and Mr. Joshi has invited him to canvass for him and thus insulted the people of Karnataka, he claimed.

“For the last 10 years the BJP is in power at the Centre and it was in power in Karnataka too for the previous term. Despite this, Mr. Joshi did not make any effort to resolve the issues concerning Kalasa Banduri Nala Project. Instead, he keeps on complaining about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to mislead the people,” he said.