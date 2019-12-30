Karnataka

Kuvempu remembered in Hassan

Recitation of excerpts from Kuvempu’s Sriramayana Darshanam under way in Hassan on Sunday.

Recitation of excerpts from Kuvempu’s Sriramayana Darshanam under way in Hassan on Sunday.  

more-in

A group of Kuvempu’s fans, here on Sunday, remembered the great poet on his birth anniversary by reciting excerpts from his classic – Sriramayana Darshanam. The remarkable literary work won him the Sahitya Academy award and a Jnanapeetha.

The programme was organised by poet Ja.Na.Tejashree in memory of her father Ja.Ho.Narayanaswamy, a noted writer and an ardent admirer of Kuvempu.

P. Bharati Devi and Shailaja Hassan and recited the excerpts from Sri Ramayanadarshanam. H.L. Mallesh Gowda and Chandrakant Padesura paraphrased the excerpts.

Ms. Tejashree said the programme was organised to prompt people to read Sriramayana Darshanam. “Many have not touched this classic work fearing that they may not understand it. A few believe that it is written in old Kannada, which is not true. In my view, Kuvempu used unique Kannada for his poetry in this work,” she said.

Journalists R.P. Venkateshamurthy, Manjunath Datta and others were present. Arya, a student, read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution, to mark the inauguration of the programme.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
poetry
Hassan
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 1:11:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kuvempu-remembered-in-hassan/article30428364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY