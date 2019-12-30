Kuvempu remembered in Hassan

A group of Kuvempu’s fans, here on Sunday, remembered the great poet on his birth anniversary by reciting excerpts from his classic – Sriramayana Darshanam. The remarkable literary work won him the Sahitya Academy award and a Jnanapeetha.

The programme was organised by poet Ja.Na.Tejashree in memory of her father Ja.Ho.Narayanaswamy, a noted writer and an ardent admirer of Kuvempu.

P. Bharati Devi and Shailaja Hassan and recited the excerpts from Sri Ramayanadarshanam. H.L. Mallesh Gowda and Chandrakant Padesura paraphrased the excerpts.

Ms. Tejashree said the programme was organised to prompt people to read Sriramayana Darshanam. “Many have not touched this classic work fearing that they may not understand it. A few believe that it is written in old Kannada, which is not true. In my view, Kuvempu used unique Kannada for his poetry in this work,” she said.

Journalists R.P. Venkateshamurthy, Manjunath Datta and others were present. Arya, a student, read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution, to mark the inauguration of the programme.