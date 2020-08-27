Karnataka

KSRTC converts bus into toilet for women

The inside of the scrap bus that was converted into a toilet. The facility was inaugurated on Thursday.

The inside of the scrap bus that was converted into a toilet. The facility was inaugurated on Thursday.  

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted an old bus that was set to be scrapped into a toilet for women. The facility, ‘Sthree toilet’, will have three Indian toilets and two western toilets.

The bus has been equipped with a sanitary napkin vending machine, a feeding room and diaper changing area. It will generate power using solar energy.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi inaugurated the facility on Thursday. The bus is parked at terminal 1 of Majestic bus stand.

Cost of project

A release from the Corporation said it cost ₹12 lakh to covert the bus. The Bangalore International Airport Ltd. took up the initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Officials said the idea was borrowed from the Pune Municipal Corporation. KSRTC had initially planned to provide a facility on International Women’s Day but it did not materialise due to the pandemic and other reasons.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 11:33:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ksrtc-converts-bus-into-toilet-for-women/article32459489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story