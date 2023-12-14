KSRTC bags Global Sustainability Leadership award

December 14, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has recently won Global Sustainability Leadership award instituted by World Sustainability Congress for its initiative of innovative refurbishing of buses.

According to a release by KSRTC, World Sustainability is a Not-For-Profit organisation advocating for Sustainable Leadership. “World Sustainability attempts to bring Organizations, NGOs, Public Interests Groups and Governmental Bodies to accelerate and educate on sustainable business practices and solutions for a better tomorrow,” the release stated.

KSRTC has refurbished nearly 700 buses as part of a sustainability initiative. The refurbishment project focuses on expanding the fleet of Sarige ordinary buses, with officials noting that these upgraded buses can cover extra kilometers without incurring additional maintenance costs. To date, KSRTC has successfully refurbished and deployed 720 buses to various depots, officials added.

The launch of the flagship Shakti scheme of Karnataka’s Congress government, which allows women to travel free on non-luxury public transport buses, has increased the demand for the buses. Officials stated that the refurbished buses will help to add more buses into KSRTC’s fleet.