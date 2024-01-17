GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC appoints 264 technical assistants

January 17, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), after nearly eight years, recruited 264 new candidates for the post of Technical Assistant on Wednesday. Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy distributed the appointment letters at the KSRTC head office in Shantinagar.

According to the KSRTC, the recruitment was withheld for the last eight years. Initially, the corporation decided to hire 720 candidates for the post, but on October, 13, 2023, the government gave permission to recruit 300 candidates. As per the KSRTC (Cadres and Recruitment) Regulations, candidates who had secured 30 or more marks in CAT examination were eligible for the selection. There were about 554 candidates. After the selection process, the KSRTC prepared a final list of 264 candidates and this was done through merit-cum-roaster basis. 

In a first, candidates were given opportunity to select depots through computerised counselling and posting was carried out in a completely transparent manner. The hiring process was completed in 3 months. The training period for the candidates that was earlier stipulated for two years during the time of notification was reduced to one year. And monthly stipend for training that was fixed at ₹9,100 has been increased to ₹14,000.

