KSOU awaits UGC approval to launch 10 new courses

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is gearing up for the launch of 10 new courses under open and distance learning mode from this year on and is awaiting the nod from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for admissions to these courses from January cycle.

“We are confident the UGC will give its approval to our proposal on the new courses, which are set to improve admissions, and also cater to the needs of students wishing to pursue science courses,” said Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar.

KSOU is already running 30-plus courses. The programmes awaiting UGC approval include B.Sc., Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (B.Sc. IT); Bachelor of Science in Human Development (B.Sc. Human Development); M.A. in Education; M.A. in Telugu; Master of Science in Information Technology (M.Sc. IT); Master of Science in Botany (M.Sc. Botany); Master of Science in Zoology (M.Sc. Zoology), and Master of Science in Food Science and Nutrition.

KSOU has the infrastructure to run these courses. The UGC will go through the facilities before giving its nod, he said.

The KSOU’s proposal for launching new programmes in online mode is also before the UGC. “KSOU does not need a top-three NIRF rank or NAAC ‘A’ grade for the nod like conventional universities for running courses online. The UGC can directly give its permission based on our project proposal since we are an open university,” said Registrar Lingaraj Gandhi. Digitisation drives, ICT push, skill development initiatives, and digitisation of examination procedures are among the strengths of the university where admissions have gone online in a transparent way, he explained.

The courses proposed for the launch in online mode are Master of Commerce (M.Com); MBA; M.A. Economics; M.Sc. Information Technology; M.Sc. Computer Science; M.A. English; M.A. Hindi, and M.A. Kannada. Mr. Vidyashankar said the admissions for coaching in competitive examinations like IAS and KAS has crossed 1,200 from 250 in a span of one year.

Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, who heads the Centre for Competitive Examinations in KSOU, said the success achieved by students in the past drove admissions since last year.

As KSOU turns 25, alumni set to come together

The two-and-a-half-decade old Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will soon have its Alumni Association becoming a reality ahead of its silver jubilee with the varsity management preparing for registering the association and launching a dedicated website.

The past students of KSOU, which turns 25 in 2021, are in various positions. The university has produced many achievers, including IAS and KAS officers, top government officials and heads in top private sector institutions and companies. Some of its alumni are also top politicians in the State and include KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi. “I had approached Mr. Shivakumar and others who promised all support for the alumni initiative. More than a dozen past students had cleared the KPSC examination to become KAS officers. We have proposed to compile the achievements of past students in the form of a book for brand building of KSOU and circulate it across the State,” said Vice-chancellor S. Vidyashankar.

The V-C said former students play a key role in the growth of their alma mater as noticed in many foreign countries where some universities are run by their alumni. “This can help in building the universities’ infrastructure.”As its social responsibility, KSOU has adopted five government schools to help improve their infrastructure, he added.