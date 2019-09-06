KSOU admissions down owing to floods, says Vice-Chancellor

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has seen a drop in admissions for the current academic year and one of the reasons cited for this is the recent floods in the State, particularly in north Karnataka.

“The last date for admissions to 51-plus courses was August 31, but candidates from the flood-affected districts are now approaching us seeking admissions. We are in a helpless situation since the University Grants Commission did not heed our request to extend the admission date,” said Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S.

Speaking to reporters here earlier this week, he said, “With the UGC not considering our request for extension of date, we closed admissions for the July cycle on August 31. Admissions will now resume only next year for the January cycle,” he said.

From July to August this year, 8,870 candidates took admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses. The highest number of admissions — 3,500 — was from Mysuru and the lowest — 33 — was from Belagavi, one of the worst-affected districts in the recent floods.

“Some half a dozen students from districts in north Karnataka districts met me and sought admission as they could not do so [earlier] because of the flood situation. The regional centres of KSOU in the flood-hit districts might have received such requests,” he said, adding that the number of admissions would have gone up by another 5,000 or so if the admission deadline had been extended.

About 11,000 students had taken admissions last year, he added.

Another reason cited for the drop in admission numbers is the permission granted to conventional universities to launch open distance learning (ODL), which is detrimental to the survival of open universities whose purpose is to offer distance education, Mr. Vidyashankar said.