KSE slams Cong.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has criticised the statements of Congress leaders that they would disrupt proceedings of the forthcoming session of the State Legislature over the remarks passed by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former Union Minister and BJP MLA, against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

He told presspersons here on Thursday that Congress leaders who have responded in a proactive manner when Mr. Doreswamy was criticised, failed to stage similar protests against those raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a meeting held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Bengaluru and by a few students in Hubballi.

Referring to the stand taken by Mr. Doreswamy against the CAA, he said that on many issues, Mr. Doreswamy failed to behave in a non-partisan manner.