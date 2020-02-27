KSE slams Cong.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has criticised the statements of Congress leaders that they would disrupt proceedings of the forthcoming session of the State Legislature over the remarks passed by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former Union Minister and BJP MLA, against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.
He told presspersons here on Thursday that Congress leaders who have responded in a proactive manner when Mr. Doreswamy was criticised, failed to stage similar protests against those raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a meeting held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Bengaluru and by a few students in Hubballi.
Referring to the stand taken by Mr. Doreswamy against the CAA, he said that on many issues, Mr. Doreswamy failed to behave in a non-partisan manner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.