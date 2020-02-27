Karnataka

KSE slams Cong.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has criticised the statements of Congress leaders that they would disrupt proceedings of the forthcoming session of the State Legislature over the remarks passed by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former Union Minister and BJP MLA, against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

He told presspersons here on Thursday that Congress leaders who have responded in a proactive manner when Mr. Doreswamy was criticised, failed to stage similar protests against those raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a meeting held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Bengaluru and by a few students in Hubballi.

Referring to the stand taken by Mr. Doreswamy against the CAA, he said that on many issues, Mr. Doreswamy failed to behave in a non-partisan manner.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 10:37:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kse-slams-cong/article30935610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY