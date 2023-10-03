HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krypton Solutions may invest ₹832 crore in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar to set up PCB fabrication units

October 03, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
M.B. Patil

M.B. Patil | Photo Credit: File Photo

Texas-based Krypton Solutions, that offers service design, rapid prototyping and low/medium volume turn-key contract manufacturing services, may invest $100 million (₹832 crore) in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to set up Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication units, said a statement from the State government.

M.B. Patil, Minister for Large & Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development, who is leading a business delegation to the U.S., on Monday met officials of Texas Instruments, Krypton Solutions, and ERP Logic (ERPL), a SAP cloud-based solutions firm for exploring increased investments in Karnataka.

The government delegation toured Krypton’s 40,000 sq. feet facility while it visited Texas Instruments’ 300-mm wafer fab manufacturing site. These two companies are part of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry and already have a sizable presence in the State.

Krypton Solutions has already completed preliminary discussions with the government to invest in Bommasandra for a new PCB facility in Karnataka.

The meeting with Texas Instruments also discussed Research and Development for Analog and Embedded Semiconductors, with a potential exploration in the Whitefield semiconductor park. Texas Instruments also has affirmed its commitment to R&D expansion in the state during the meeting, as per the communique.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Mysore / research

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.