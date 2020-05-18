Koppal reports its first COVID-19 cases

Koppal district that remained uninfected by COVID-19 reported its first positive cases for the disease on Monday. As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the information provided by Koppal Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar, three people - a 24-year-old man (P-1173), a 20-year-old woman (P-1174) and a 25-year-old man (P-1175) - tested positive for COVID-19.
All the three patients have a history of coming from the different COVID-19-affected States: P-1173 had returned from Mumbai in Maharashtra to Kushtagi on May 14, P-1174 from Raigad in Maharashtra to Koppal on May 12; and P-1175 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu on May 13. The administration has launched the contact tracing operation just as the new cases were reported.
“We had sent the throat swab samples of 157 migrant labourers who had returned from the different COVID-19-affected States in the country and three of them tested positive for the disease. All the three infected persons were already kept in quarantine centres – two in Koppal and one in Kushtagi. We are planning to test all the people who are in quarantine centres. The people need not panic as the district administration has put all the mechanisms in place to contain the spread of the disease. I appeal to the people to join hands with the administration in the battle against the deadly disease by strictly following the advice given by the government such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks and frequent hand wash,” the Deputy Commissioner said in a press conference.
