Kolar police crack newborn theft case in six hours, baby rescued: CM appreciates effort

October 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a swift action, the Kolar police have cracked a case of a newborn baby boy being stolen and arrested a 35-year-old woman within six hours of the incident, earning the praise of even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A seven-year-old boy and an autorickshaw driver played a major role in helping the police to crack the case in record time.

Inspector B. Shankarachar, who investigated the case, said that Nandini, a 19-year-old woman was admitted to SNR district hospital on October 21 and delivered a boy the same day. Since the baby had a health complication, it was admitted to ICU and handed over to the mother on Thursday. The mother and her aunt who was her caretaker were exhausted and slipped into a slumber with the baby sleeping in the cradle.

The accused Shilpa Swathi, 35, taking advantage of the situation ventured into the room, picked up the baby, concealed him in the vanity bag, and slipped away. Meanwhile, Karthik, 7, who was playing around noticed this and tried to wake up the mother and her aunt, but they were fast asleep.

Shilpa walked out of the hospital, and hired an autorickshaw belonging to Shivakumar, to go to Alambadi gate. Shivakumar had demanded ₹450 for which Shilpa paid him online and left. Meanwhile after half an hour Karthik managed to wake up the mother and aunt and narrated the incident. Shocked, the mother rushed out and found the woman was missing and complained to the police.

Based on the complaint, Inspector Shankarachar and his team rushed to the hospital and found there were no security guards but the police found CCTV cameras and checked for the footage. Karthik identified the woman following which they checked with other CCTV footage and alerted on social media about the woman.

At around 9.30 p.m., Shivakumar returned home from work and checked social media to find the police alert about the women. He rushed to Malur town and informed the police that he had dropped the women and even shared the number from which the payment was made to him.

Armed with the information, the police managed to track down the accused in Berikai town in Tamil Nadu through her mobile location and rescued the baby.

Shilpa told the police that her younger sister Swetha, 32 from Tamil Nadu was childless after abortion twice. She was asking her to help to get a child to adopt, Shipla had promised her to get a new born baby and did it.

Though Shilpa claimed that it was her first attempt to steal the baby the police are further investigating to ascertain her background and possible involvement in other similar crimes.

Superintendent of police M. Narayana appreciating the police work, said that he is recommending Karthik’s name for Bal Shourya Puraskar and also felicitated Shivakumar for helping the police in the investigation.