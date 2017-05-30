Kolar observes bandh to ‘save’ BEML

BEML operations at KGF installation come to grinding halt

Normal life in Kolar district was affected on Tuesday following a bandh condemning the Centre’s move to privatise public sector unit Bharat Earth Movers Ltd.

BEM Employees’ Association and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) organised the bandh that evoked good response. It was total and by and large peaceful. Work at BEML factory at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) came to a grinding halt as workers came out in support of the bandh.

Functionaries took out two-wheeler rallies seeking support to the cause. Shops and business establishments at Kolar, KGF and other taluk centres such as Bangarpet, Mulbagal, Srinivasapur and Malur were closed. Private and government buses did not ply. Private vehicle owners had to face the wrath of bandh supporters.

The functionaries of CITU and other outfits foiled the attempt of KSRTC authorities to operate buses in the morning. The protesters gathered at the KSRTC depot and did not allow the buses to come out. The KSRTC bus-stand in the town wore a deserted look.

The protesters staged road blockades at important junctions and visited government offices to enforce the bandh. Schools and colleges remained closed since a holiday was declared as a precautionary measure.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, DYFI, SFI and AIDWA were among the organisations that supported the bandh call.

CITU district president G. Arjunan, honorary president Gandhinagar Narayanasway, BEMEA president K. Anjaneya Reddy, KSP district president Nagananda Kemparaj, and KRRS State vice-president K. Narayana Gowda participated in the agitation.

CITU district president G. Arjunan thanked the people of the district for supporting the stir aimed at saving the major PSU in the district.