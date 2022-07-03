‘Know your strengths, pursue your interests’

Experts answer a volley of questions at the interactive session of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling-2022 in Mysuru

Experts in the field of engineering, medicine and general education and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) official convincingly replied to the questions posed by students and parents at an interactive session of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling-2022 held here on Sunday.

“Should I give preference for the college or the course while opting for an engineering seat? Are paramedical courses can be tried if I don’t get an MBBS seat? My son is good in mathematics and physics, what career is best to him? Is an autonomous institution better than a non-autonomous while selecting an engineering seat? My daughter is interested in law, what are the options to get a seat?”

These were some of the questions raised by students and parents at the counselling session held at VVCE auditorium here that were addressed by a team of panellists - B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru; Ameen E Mudassar, CEO, CIGMA Foundation, a Bengaluru-based Career Guidance company; S.N. Manjunath, head, Department of Community Medicine, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute; and A.S. Ravi, resource person deputed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Bengaluru.

Replying to a question, Mr. Gowda advised students to take up mechanical engineering instead of automobile engineering if they wanted to make a career in automobile sector since broader branch was always recommended for suiting industry requirements.

Dr. Manjunath advised students to take up medicine only if they are passionate to serve the community. “It’s a very challenging profession and a career in it would be satisfying only if you are interested and passionate. Don’t come to this profession to make money,” he said.

Replying to questions on taking break while pursuing a medical course, Mr Mudassar advised students to understand their strengths and take call on whether to give another try if they are obsessive and confident to crack the NEET. Paramedical courses like cardiac technology have huge scope and people with such skills are most wanted in in hospitals in cardiac care management.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Manjunath said students can excel in paramedical courses as they are equally good and rewarding as doctors depend on a team. Courses in speech and hearing offered at AIISH are also very promising.

Both Mr. Gowda and Mr. Ravi replied to questions on fee structure for engineering – aided, unaided, COMED-K and management. Dr Gowda also replied to questions on engineering courses that are promising, and choosing seats in autonomous and non-autonomous institution.

Mr Mudassar asked students to take aptitude tests and meet experts if they are in doubt while choosing a career.