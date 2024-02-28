GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khandre promises protesting forestry students of not filling DRFO posts through promotions alone

February 28, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

A day after announcing the constitution of an experts committee to examine the demand of forestry graduates, Forest Minister B. Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday called on the protesting forestry sciences students and assured them of not fully implementing the Administrative Reforms Commission’s recommendation to fill the posts of Deputy RFOs only through promotions. 

Students from all the three forestry colleges in the State have been protesting at Freedom Park of Bengaluru since Monday demanding that a degree in forestry sciences should be prescribed as the minimum qualification for filling posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests, Range Forest Officer, and Deputy Range Forest Officer. 

The Minister said it was not fair to fill all DRFOs posts through promotions as per the recommendation by the Administrative Reforms Commission led by T. M. Vijaybhaskar as that would affect job opportunities for the forestry sciences graduates. 

At the same time, it was not proper to prevent graduates from other science streams like Botany and Zoology from getting these jobs by reserving only for forestry sciences graduates, he observed. An experts’ committee would be formed within a week to examine the issue, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.