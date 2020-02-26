Kateel sees Congress conspiracy behind Delhi riots

The Congress hatched a conspiracy to organise riots in Delhi, BJP State unit president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said in Chikkodi on Wednesday.

He was participating in a swearing-in ceremony for new office-bearers of the party unit there.

“The Congress is playing politics by setting fire to the nation. There have been uninterrupted protests in Delhi for the last two or three months. They were peaceful and there was no violence. The government did not use force against them. Neither the Centre nor the State governments tried to evict these protesters. They closed the road and were protesting. The case went to court. Just when U.S. President Donald Trump was to visit Delhi, the riots started. Why? How did the violence coincide with the visit? That is because the Congress wants to malign this country, the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The Congress is behind all this,” he said.

“We see that young protesters are carrying guns. From where did they get those weapons? These are all questions we need to raise now,” he added. He said that some vested political interests had provided arms to the young protesters.

Earlier in Belagavi, Mr. Kateel said that the Congress was orchestrating riots across the country. “This is nothing but anti-national mentality,” he said. Congress leaders are doing this only to bring a bad name to the Prime Minister. Earlier, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had extended support to the sand mafia and cow slaughterers. Several Hindu activists were killed during the rule of H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said.

He said that it was a matter of pride that Mr. Trump had addressed Mr. Modi as his brother. He is the President of the same U.S. that had denied visa to Mr. Modi, Mr. Kateel said.

He said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was heading a pro-poor government and that it would complete its term.