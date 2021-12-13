Kashi Vishwanath corridor: Contrary to Vishwanath’s complaint, Modi pays tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar

BJP MLC says the 18th century queen had restored the temple

Former Minister and BJP MLC A H Vishwanath complained on Monday that the 18th century Hindu queen Ahilyabai Holkar had been “ignored” during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, contrary to his claims, the Prime Minister not only paid floral tributes to her statue in the campus, but also acknowledged her contribution to the temple during his address.

Mr Vishwanath addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday morning, asked Mr. Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to correct the "lapse."

He said that Ahilyabai Holkar belonged to the backward shepherd class and claimed that there were around 1.5 crore shepherds in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Mr Vishwanath also took exception to the failure of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh Government to extend an invitation to Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha Seer Sri Niranjanandapuri Swamiji to the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor project when the Seers of many other Mutts in Karnataka had been invited.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should also take note of the failure of the organisers of the event to invite Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha Swamiji to the event.