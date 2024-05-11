KAS officer’s wife found dead

A 36-year-old advocate and wife of a Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) officer was found dead at their house in Dollars colony in Sanjaynagar on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Chaitra, wife of S.M. Shivakumar, working in KIADB.

The couple were married in 2016 and had a daughter. The incident came to light around 1 p.m. when Shivakumar, who had gone out, returned home and found her dead.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem and conducted a spot inspection. The police recovered a death note from the scene stating that no one was responsible for her death and that she was taking the extreme step due to stress and depression.

Based on the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and waiting post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. There were some doubts raised about the death note which was suspected to be written a few days ago. The death note in question has also been sent to FSL to ascertain whether there is any foul play, a senior police officer said.

( Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)