Karnataka SSLC exam results on May 19

A file photo of students preparing for the SSLC exams at Canara High School in Urwa, Mangaluru, Karnataka, on March 28, 2022.

A file photo of students preparing for the SSLC exams at Canara High School in Urwa, Mangaluru, Karnataka, on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Results of the SSLC exam for 2021-22 in Karnataka will be announced on May 19, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh told mediapersons in Madikeri on May 13.

About 8.7 lakh students had appeared for the exams conducted between March 28 and April 11 by the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board.


