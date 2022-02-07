Karnataka will seek its rightful share in river-linking project: Bommai

Karnataka will lay its claim for its rightful share in the issue of river-linking projects, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

He told reporters in New Delhi, “Karnataka will stake its claim for the share in river-linking projects based on the quantum of water generated in the river basin, our need, and equity." Karnataka has said that all States should be taken into confidence before the detailed project report is prepared, he added.

The Chief Minister said that all measures would be taken to ensure that Karnataka gets its legitimate share. “There is no question of compromising the State’s interests. Since the issue pertains to Krishna and Cauvery rivers, the lifeline of Karnataka, we have made our stand very clear. The State is clear about its stand and we are committed to it,” he added.

The project involves linking of Himalayan rivers to the peninsular rivers, involving Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Palar, and Pennar, he added.