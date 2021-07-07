Karnataka will come up with action plan on Mekedatu: Bommai

Tamil Nadu has opposed the project

In the midst of opposition from Tamil Nadu to the Mekedatu project, the Karnataka government has decided to come up with an action plan to start the drinking water project across river Cauvery as early as possible.

Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on July 7, “Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will discuss the action plan of the project with technical and legal experts during the weekend.”

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will discuss the various permissions and approvals required for the project with technical experts and future course of action with legal experts, he added.

Currently, he said only a miscellaneous application pertaining to the Mekedatu project was pending before the Supreme Court.

Stating that Mekedatu was an important project for Karnataka, the Home Minister said that the project will have a determining role in the management of Cauvery water in future.

“The reservoir will play an important role in sharing Cauvery water during distress years. Since it has assumed importance for both States, Mr. Yediyurappa will be discussing the project's action plan this weekend," Mr. Bommai said.