As race for Karnataka CM post intensifies, Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who too is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, is also expected to reach Delhi by Monday evening

May 15, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah (left) and D.K. Shivakumar (centre), who are the top contenders for the post of Karnataka CM, are seen with Randeep Singh Surjewala at dinner after the Congress Legislative Party meeting in Bengaluru on May 14, 2023. “Congress is united,” Mr. Surjewala said sharing the image. Photo: Twitter/@rssurjewala

Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah (left) and D.K. Shivakumar (centre), who are the top contenders for the post of Karnataka CM, are seen with Randeep Singh Surjewala at dinner after the Congress Legislative Party meeting in Bengaluru on May 14, 2023. “Congress is united,” Mr. Surjewala said sharing the image. Photo: Twitter/@rssurjewala

As choosing the chief ministerial candidate has become an acid test for the Congress after its massive victory in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls, the party high command reportedly summoned Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to New Delhi to decide on the party’s choice for the CM’s post.

Mr. Siddarmaiah left for the national capital by a special flight to meet the AICC leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, for holding discussions on the chief ministerial candidate and formation of the Congress government.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who too is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, is also expected to reach Delhi by evening. He is celebrating his 62nd birthday today and visited a few temples and offered prayers.

Another senior leader B.K. Hariprasad will go to Delhi on Monday evening, sources in the party said.

On Sunday, the Congress legislature party (CLP) passed a one-line resolution authorizing the AICC president to appoint the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party, who will also become the Chief Minister.

