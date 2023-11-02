Karnataka: Siddaramaiah exudes confidence of completing term as Chief Minister

November 02, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Asserting himself against rumours of a change of leadership in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his party would complete the term and he would continue as Chief Minister of the State till the end of the term.

“Our [Congress] government will complete the five-year term in the State. Now, I am the Chief Minister and I will continue,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told media representatives after inaugurating various development projects on Government PU College premises in Hospete on Thursday.

This comes a day after AICC general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal huddled together with Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and told all leaders not to cross the “Lakshman rekha” of the party. Leaders belonging to both Mr. Siddaramaiah camp and Mr. Shivakumar camp have been speculating on the rotation of the post of the Chief Minister after 30 months, with the former stating the Chief Minister’s post was not vacant, and the latter saying he would continue for five years.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was in the city on his way to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi to flag off the Karnataka Sambhrama-50, a year-long celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of renaming of the Sate as Karnataka.

On More Dy.CM posts

When asked, he categorically denied the possibility of creating three Deputy Chief Minister posts.

“Decisions on such matters are taken by the High Command of the party. The Congress is not a regional party but a national party. We cannot take any decision without discussing it with the high command,” he said.

On Ramesh Jarkiholi

To a question on BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi’s prediction of the collapse of the Congress government in the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he was making baseless statements out of frustration after his party was defeated in the last Assembly elections.

“They [BJP] have lost the elections. They are making baseless statements as don’t have any work to do now. The people of the State have blessed us with 136 seats in the last Assembly elections. We will give a stable government for a full five years. BJP people are frustrated. It is difficult for them to be away from power. They had, once, succeeded in Operation Kamala [poaching MLAs from the ruling party to topple the government and form its own government]. They are attempting it again and it is impossible now,” he said.

To a question on “illegal mining” in Ballari, the Chief Minister said he and his party had fought against it and his government would not tolerate it.