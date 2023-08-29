Karnataka Rashtra Samiti protest march reaches Mudigere taluk

August 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Karnataka Rashtra Samiti’s protest march seeking reinvestigation into the murder of the 17-year-old girl in Dharmasthala, reached Jannapura in Mudigere taluk on Tuesday, August 29. The party workers have launched a 330-kilometre long march from Dharmasthala to Bengaluru, seeking justice in the case.

KRS state president Ravi Krishna Reddy said that girl was raped and murdered in Dharmasthala 11 years ago. The police had not been able to arrest the culprits. “Whoever committed such a heinous crime has been roaming free. The State government has been careless on this issue even after several protests demanding justice for the girl,” he alleged.

The party took out a 14-day march, demanding the measures necessary for the safety of women and children in the State. “We have been receiving a good response from the public along our march. We will go to Bengaluru and stage a dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha,” he said.

Party’s vice president, S.H. Linge Gowda and others led the protest march.