Karnataka

Karnataka: railway ticket reservation counters open in select stations

SWR has opened reservation counters at major stations across the Karnataka. Photo: Special Arrangement

Passenger Reservation (PRS) Counters at important Railway Stations across Karnataka resumed service from Friday after two months of shutdown following the lockdown.

The move follows Railway Ministry’s decision to open PRS counters in a phased manner. The counters were made functional after ensuring safety measures including sanitisation and social distancing.

A communique from South Western Railway said PRS counters in the following places are open:

Hubbali Division: Hubballi, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Hosapete and Vasco-Da-Gama

Bengaluru Division: KSR Bengaluru, Yeswanthpur, Bengaluru Cant, Bangarpet, Kengeri, Krishnarajapuram, SSP Nilayam

Mysuru Division: Mysuru, Davangere

Shivamogga Town.

Meanwhile Southern Railway’s Palakkad division has opened PRS counters at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

The Ministry has also allowed booking of tickets through authorised agents and service centres.

Bookings for all trains, except Shramik Specials, can be made through these counters.

Intra-state trains

Meanwhile, the State’s first intra-state train after March 22 chugged out of KSR Bengaluru Station on Friday towards Belagavi at 8 a.m. As many as 338 passengers, including 274 from Bengaluru, had booked on the first service.

The second train left for Mysuru at 9.20 am from KSR Bengaluru at 9.20 am with 38 passengers, SWR said in a statement.

