Karnataka power consumers can get connection within 24 hours from October 29

Energy Minister Sunil Kumar to launch Janasnehi Vidyuth Sevegalu scheme

Karnataka’s Energy Department has launched Janasnehi Vidyuth Sevegalu, a scheme under which a new power connection can be availed of within 24 hours through an online application.

The new services, which will be available in all the energy supplying companies of the State, are set to be launched on Friday by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar.

The scheme pertains to four sets of services, including new connections which will be available within 24 hours for domestic and commercial consumers if there is no requirement for expansion or alteration of the existing power network in the area. Also, the demand for power load should not be more than 18 kW for such consumers to avail of the facility within 24 hours, said an official release.

Under this scheme, it is now also possible to change the name of the owner of the installation within 24 hours. The scheme also allows increase or reduction in sanctioned load within 24 hours. It also allows change in power tariff in tune with purpose of utilisation of power within 24 hour of application.

These services are available through both online/off-line application modes. The applicants would be informed about the fees either through SMS or email. The status of application could also be tracked under the new system.

Pointing out that the number of required documents to be submitted along the application had been reduced, the release said that the main intention was to simplify the procedures and to enable consumers to get services easily. The new system would be available in 409 sub-divisions of the energy sector in the State from Friday.