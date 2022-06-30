Karnataka placed second in collection of GST in India

GST Day will be celebrated in Belagavi on July 1 to mark completion of five years of Goods & Services Tax

A file photo of the JSW Steel plant at Toranagallu in Ballari district. JSW Steel Ltd. is the highest GST paying unit in Karnataka, and had paid GST of ₹3,974 crore for the year 2021-22. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GST@5: Saadhan, Desh ke Sarvangeen Vikas Ka is the theme adopted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes for the event to be held in KLE Centenary hall.

At the all-India level, the Karnataka zone is placed second in collection of GST at ₹48,440 crore, next only to Mumbai zone. Within Karnataka, the Belagavi CGST Commissionerate collected revenue of ₹10,172 crore for the year 2021-22 as compared to ₹7,124 crore in the previous year, which constitutes an increase of 43%.

JSW Steel Ltd. is the highest GST paying unit in Karnataka, and had paid GST of ₹3,974 crore for the year 2021-22. The company has contributed the majority of revenue in Belagavi Commissionerate, which covers the districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir, Gulbarga, Bidar, Vijayapura and Bagalkot.

During the fiscal year, the Belagavi GST Commissionerate took up various steps to facilitate taxpayer compliance like extensive interaction with members of trade bodies, listening to problems, issuing directions and resolving them, ensuring timely availability of working capital by quick sanction of eligible GST refunds.

As part of the nation’s ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, taxpayer facilitation centres were set up at GST Bhavan, Club Road, Belagavi, and also in divisional offices to assist trade and industry.

The programme on July 1 will highlight exceptional performance by taxpayers spread across 12 districts of north Karnataka, and the achievements of Belagavi CGST Commissionerate.

Basavaraj Nelegave, Commissioner, GST, will preside over the programme. Prabhakar Kore, chairman, KLE Society, will be the guest of honour. Major General Paramdeep Singh Bajwa, Commander, JLW, of the infantry school, Belagavi, will be the guest of honour. Vineet Agarwal of JSW Group will deliver the keynote address.

Maximum collection in Karnataka

Karnataka has eight GST commissionerates covering various jurisdictions.

Of them, five are in Bengaluru. The others are in Belagavi, Mysuru and Mangaluru.

Among individual commissionerates, Belagavi commissionerate collected the highest GST in 2021-22.

With 12 revenue districts in its jurisdiction and the highest number of taxpayers, the Belagavi GST Commissionerate is the largest in Karnataka zone.