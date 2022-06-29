Bengaluru is key driver in GST backend operations

E-way bill and e-invoice is driven from the city by a small team from National Informatics Centre

As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is set to complete five years in a few days, Bengaluru has contributed to its nationwide operation. The backend operations for the crucial e-way bill, mandatory to move goods across the country, and the e-invoice that helps in input credit, is driven from the city by a small team from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

In the four years since its inception, the country has seen over 273 crore e-way bills being generated to move goods and over 163 crore e-invoices having been generated. While the transition from the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime to GST regime took place on July 1, 2017, the e-way bill was introduced on April 1, 2018, while the e-invoice was introduced in October 2020. In fact, the e-Sugam launched by the Karnataka Commercial Tax in 2010 morphed into the e-way bill under the nation-wide GST regime. In the VAT regime, Karnataka was generating 1.2 lakh e-way bills a day.

36% increase

Since its introduction in 2018 April, the number of e-way bills generated daily has seen a 36% increase from about 22 lakh a day to 30 lakh a day. If 55.8 crore e-way bills were generated in 2018-2019, it has shot up to 77.4 crore in 2021-2022.

In case of e-invoice, the numbers have shot up by 92% since October 2020 when 26 lakh invoices were generated daily to about 50 lakh invoices daily now. If 4.95 crore e-invoices were generated in October 2020, it has reached 12.18 crore in April 2022. The numbers have also increased as the e-invoice mandate has been extended to those reporting above ₹500 crore turnover annually when the e-invoice was introduced in October 2020 to include those reporting turnover of over ₹20 crore in April 2022.

The NIC, sources in Commercial Tax Department said, has been managing the entire operations from Bengaluru with a staff of around 50. Sources also said, “It is heartening that the 24/7 software and hardware support from Bengaluru has been such that there has been no incident of the software glitch where an e-way bill generation has been delayed over the past four years.”

Tax suppression

Sources said, “The introduction of e-way bill has considerably helped prevent suppression of tax. Changes were brought in to prevent bill trading where goods were moved without tax being paid and bill recycling where the same bill was used multiple times to move the goods. Now with the time validity for the bill introduced, the bill recycling has been considerably reduced.”

Sources claimed that the nation-wide e-bill introduction has led to saving of time for transporters and logistic companies by almost 30% as static checkposts have been removed besides reducing hassles. “Earlier with States having their own e-bills, multiple e-bills had to be procured that was cumbersome.”

Introduction of GST: July 1, 2017

Introduction of e way bill: April 1, 2018

Introduction of e invoice: October 2020

Total e way bill generated so far: More than 273 crore

Total e invoice generated so far: More than 163 crore