Karnataka Ministers, MLAs to take 30% salary cut for one year

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to slash 30% monthly salaries and allowances of MLAs, MLCs and Ministers, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker for one year, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The cut in salary would save the State exchequer ₹15.36 crore for one year.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The meeting also discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the State.

The Union Cabinet had already taken a decision on reducing salaries of MPs by 30% and suspended MPLAD funds for two years to mobilise more funds.

Before taking the salary cut decision, Mr. Yediyurappa reportedly consulted Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and the Congress leader had apparently endorsed his suggestion.

The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the State Secretariat like the one held last week.

The State Government will decide on extending the lockdown after April 14 based on the suggestions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video-conference with CMs of all States on Saturday.

Mr. Yediyurappa said several ministers suggested the extension of lockdown period another 15 days, till this month end.