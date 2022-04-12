Karnataka Minister rules out resignation saying he had no role in contractor’s suicide

The Hindu Bureau April 12, 2022 16:01 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa said Santosh Patil had not secured any contract from his department

A file photo of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa ruled out submitting his resignation claiming he had no role in the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. Mr. Eshwarappa, who is in Mysuru in connection with the party’s organisational meeting, said he is not aware of Santosh Patil as he had not secured any contract from his department. He said the contractor had levelled allegations against the department for which a case had been filed in court. The court had issued a notice to Santosh Patil, Mr. Eshwarappa said while suspecting that he may have committed suicide because of the notice served by the court.



