Karnataka

Karnataka Minister rules out resignation saying he had no role in contractor’s suicide

A file photo of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa

A file photo of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa ruled out submitting his resignation claiming he had no role in the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is in Mysuru in connection with the party’s organisational meeting, said he is not aware of Santosh Patil as he had not secured any contract from his department.

He said the contractor had levelled allegations against the department for which a case had been filed in court. The court had issued a notice to Santosh Patil, Mr. Eshwarappa said while suspecting that he may have committed suicide because of the notice served by the court.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
public works & infrastructure
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Video | Karnataka CM on suicide by contractor who accused RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption
Deceased contractor’s brother demands arrest of Karnataka Minister
Contractor who accused Karnataka Minister of corruption ends life in Udupi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2022 4:05:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-minister-rules-out-resignation-saying-he-had-no-role-in-contractors-suicide/article65314158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY