Video | Karnataka CM on suicide by contractor who accused RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption

Dhiraj Shetty 10360 April 12, 2022 14:34 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responds to queries from mediapersons in Mangaluru on the death of a contractor who accused RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an investigation is being conducted into the alleged suicide of Santosh Patil, a civil contractor who had accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption. The body was found in a lodge in Udupi on April 12. The Chief Minister was responding to questions by mediapersons in Mangaluru on the death of Santosh Patil and the allegations of corruption against K S Eshwarappa.



